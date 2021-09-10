Mabuza paid for his own medical costs in Russia

Deputy President David Mabuza paid for his own medical costs when he travelled to Russia for treatment a few months ago. He also paid for the flight to Moscow at the end of June and upon his return in August.

The state only covered subsistence and travel allowance to the tune of R158 000. “In this specific matter, the deputy president flew commercial at his personal cost, and the supporting official was the private secretary. The Presidency was only responsible for costs that were incurred on behalf of the private secretary to the deputy president in terms of flights, accommodation and S&T with the total budget allocation of R158 542.54,” said Mabuza. “As indicated under question 1874 from the same honourable member the deputy president paid for his flight costs to and from the Russian Federation as well as medical expenses,” said Mabuza.

The deputy president was replying to a written question from DA MP Solly Malatsi. DA leader John Steenhuisen initially asked the question to President Cyril Ramaphosa in Parliament last Friday. Ramaphosa had warned that Steenhuisen needed to be sensitive as Mabuza was not well when he sought medical treatment in Russia.

In the breakdown of costs it showed that Mabuza left OR Tambo International Airport on June 26 and returned on August 4. Mabuza reiterated the answer by Ramaphosa to Steenhuisen that he was entitled to get medical treatment where he wanted. He said he had previously informed the national legislature about this situation.

He had gone to Russia because these were the doctors that had treated him originally. “The deputy president like any other South African is entitled to choose his or her preferred medical practitioner. In recent past in Parliament, the deputy president took South Africans into his confidence about him taking ill and how he ended up receiving life-saving treatment from doctors in the Russian Federation. It would thus be medically imprudent for anyone to abruptly abandon medical treatment by medical practitioners who are intimately au fait with one’s medical profile,” said Mabuza. “Further details regarding the deputy president’s consultations with the surgeon-general can be obtained from the Office of the Surgeon-General, and the SA Military Health Service. In instances where the deputy president has had to postpone sessions for oral reply, such was communicated to the presiding officers of Parliament in accordance with rule 144 (1) read together with rule 11 (2). The deputy president is fully competent to execute his responsibilities as delegated by the president,” said Mabuza.