Mabuza promises to fix Eskom as loadshedding bites South Africans

Cape Town - Deputy President David Mabuza has assured the country that they will turn the corner and fix Eskom despite starting with another round of loadshedding this week. Mabuza told the National Council of Provinces on Thursday that there were plans in place to get Eskom functioning. Part of the plan was to bring Medupi and Kusile power stations online soon. This would ensure more energy generation capacity for the country. Mabuza also said they want to bring in Independent Power Producers to ensure there was energy security. Eskom introduced stage 2 and 4 loadshedding this week, and late on Thursday, it said it would downgrade to Stage 3.

But opposition parties had none of it, saying loadshedding would cripple the economy.

"We have said this again and again that we have got an old fleet and this old fleet was not adequately maintained," said Mabuza.

"I am confident that as days go by we will get out of this problem. As we introduce Medupi and Kusile our system will stabilise," he said.

Mabuza also told parliamentarians that the restructuring of Eskom will take two years.

This followed the announcement by the government to divide Eskom into three entities for distribution, generation and transmission.

Mabuza said the Eskom team was busy pushing ahead with the split of the power utility.

However, this process will be completed by 2022.

Eskom has been under pressure in recent times and this week it told the standing committee on appropriations that its debt has increased from R440 billion to R448bn.

Mabuza said they wanted to make sure that Eskom reduces its debt and strengthen its balance sheet.

Mabuza also said departments, businesses and households that owe Eskom must also start paying the power utility.

Eskom is owed more than R28bn by municipalities and the debt has been increasing.

Political Bureau