Deputy President David Mabuza. Picture: Kopano Tlape/GCIS

Johannesburg - David Mabuza, who last week asked to clear his name before he could take his oath as an MP, will now be sworn in on Tuesday afternoon. This will pave the way for his possible re-appointment as deputy president. Mabuza met with the integrity commission of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) on Friday to discuss adverse findings that had been leveled against him and 20 others.

The ANC deputy president will be sworn in as an MP at 4 pm at Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria. Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng will preside over the swearing in ceremony.

Last Wednesday Ramaphosa and Parliament confirmed that Mabuza would not join a group of 399 other MPs to be sworn-in. Ramaphosa said Mabuza had made this request to the top six of the ANC.

“The Deputy President made the request in light of a report by the ANC Integrity Commission in which he is alleged to have prejudiced the integrity of the ANC and brought the organisation into disrepute. The deputy president has indicated he would like to have an opportunity to address the Integrity Commission on these allegations,” said Ramaphosa.

He said Mabuza has decided to back out of the swearing-in ceremony out of respect for the institutions of the ANC.

Mabuza, who was previously the Mpumlanga premier, has been implicated in a number of scandals including the alleged theft of R14 million from his farmhouse in 2010 and various political killings in the province during his tenure. None of the allegations against Mabuza have been tested in a court of law.

African News Agency (ANA) and Political Bureau