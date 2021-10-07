Mabuza urges voters in Soshanguve to back the ANC

Johannesburg – ANC Deputy President David Mabuza told Soshanguve residents that the ANC wants to win the city of Tshwane back and urged them to vote for the party. Mabuza was today on a campaign trail in the capital city’s Soshanguve township ahead of the November 1 local government elections.

Soshanguve township is one of the largest constituencies for the ANC in Gauteng. The party wants to win back the city it lost in the 2016 elections. Mabuza started his activities in a walk about and community meeting at ward 25 Funekile and Vukosi VD’s Block V Park. He also visited ward 27 Dimakatso, where there was a public engagement. He met scores of residents who raised issues they are faced with in their communities.

He was in Mamelodi twice last Friday and Monday, where residents of ward 100 and surrounding areas complained about ward candidates and alleged corrupt processes used to remove preferred ward candidates like Sipho Motshwari. Residents told Mabuza that they would not cast their votes until their preferred candidates were added back to the list. He said the ANC is not opposed to forming coalitions in the city of Tshwane metropolitan municipality. “I am not going to jump the gun, we are determined to win Tshwane, to have an absolute majority as the ANC but we are not opposed to any idea of a coalition when it comes our way. The DA has failed, you have seen sewerage running in the streets, children are playing here,” said Mabuza.

Mabuza added: “We are saying to our people give the ANC (a chance). Yes, in the past we have made mistakes and we are committed to change, committed to change our mistakes and we are prepared to govern better and deliver better services”. Though the ANC wants to reclaim Tshwane, there have been incidents of infighting and protests, and alleged political killings. Most residents raised issues of poor service delivery including basic services like water cuts, electricity, poor road infrastructure, lack of houses and most of all, unemployment.