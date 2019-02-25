Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza has provided the Zondo commission with names of prominent former Eskom executives who he believes should testify. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza has provided the Zondo commission with a list of names of prominent former Eskom executives, such as Matshela Koko and Susan Daniels who he believes should be called testify. Mabuza concluded his two-day testimony on Monday.

He told the commission that the following people should be called by the commission's legal team; former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe, Matshela Koko, Sean Maritz, Anoj Singh, Susan Daniels, Prish Govender, Eric Wood, Ben Ngubane and Salim Essa.

"We think they would be of great help to the commission's work. Corruption is just the name. The real game is procurement and it needs to be looked at," said Mabuza.

Mabuza's testimony was largely based on what the new Eskom board, which was appointed in January 2018, found when it took over.

He said the state-owned enterprise was the theatre where state capture took place. He outlined the various disciplinary charges that were brought against now former Eskom officials such as Koko and Daniels.

He told the commission how Koko shared confidential Eskom documents with Gupta linked Essa.

Mabuza said Koko was brought back to Eskom in July 20, 2015, after being suspended for a few months.

Mabuza says on that date of his return, Koko immediately started sending confidential Eskom documents to the [email protected] email address, which according to Mabuza was Essa’s email account.

The Eskom chair said this demonstrated Koko's devotion to capturers and showing them the business opportunities at Eskom.

"Their intention was to create business opportunities for certain people. The email attachment was an Eskom document titled 'directives for the implementation of Treasury cost containment instruction and government gazette'. This document is a directive from National Treasury advising government departments on how to save costs," he said.



Mabuza also touched on Daniel's charges. She was accused of sharing a draft statement from the board with the [email protected] email address.

Daniels had also signed off on Eskom paying former board chair Ben Ngubane's legal fees worth R800 000 which were related to SABC hearings and unrelated to Eskom. She was also charged regarding her role in the Mckinsey matter.

Daniels was later fired after being found guilty by at a disciplinary hearing.

He also outlined how Gupta liked Tegeta was awarded a R600 million prepayment for coal even before it delivered. Tegeta also received a guarantee backed by Eskom.

He said Tegera got R2.2billion from Eskom apart from the guarantee and the other for the prepayment.

The commission resumes on Tuesday with another witness.