Mabuza wants to clean up database for military veterans

DEPUTY President David Mabuza has promised to continue to provide support to military veterans with another measure to clean up the database to ensure the correct names were on the database.

Mabuza was on Saturday visiting Limpopo as part of his efforts to attend to the issues raised by military veterans.

This comes after the military veterans from MK and other formations marched on the Union Buildings demanding government to provide housing, education, skills development and support measures for military veterans and their beneficiaries.

This led to the establishment of the presidential task team, chaired by Mabuza, to look after the needs of military veterans.

Mabuza called for military veterans to work together.

“Military veterans must organise themselves and be united. It is only when they are united that they will be able to address pressing issues of interest. Military veterans should further participate in the processes towards amendment of the Military Veterans Act”, said Mabuza.

He also said they wanted to verify the database of military veterans to ensure the correct people were in the database of the department of military veterans.

In April Mabuza met with the military veterans in Gauteng. On Saturday he met with the military veterans in Limpopo.