Mabuza warns leaders against inciting violence in SA after Senekal events

Cape Town - Deputy President David Mabuza has urged leaders not to incite violence that will threaten the stability of the country. Mabuza, who was answering oral questions in the National Council of Provinces on Wednesday, said all leaders in the country have a responsibility to stop sowing divisions and causing conflict. He said the government was concerned about the events that unfolded in Senekal recently.. However, this was an indication that were issues related to land that government must intervene and address. He said poverty, inequality and unemployment were major problems facing the country.

But people were also interested in getting their land back and government will be sending a team to farming communities to deal with the issue of land.

Mabuza said they must condemn racism and any form of discrimination.

"Yes, we condemn and we take a dim view against utterances that seek to divide this nation, whether they come from the ANC member, DA member or EFF member. We condemn them," said Mabuza.

He said politicians have been given the responsibility to lead the country and they must act responsibly.

Mabuza called for support for all law enforcement agencies to be involved in the fight against corruption.

He said the effort that has been put behind the probes into PPE contracts must be continued in other areas.

He said they want these agencies to be provided the necessary resources to root out corruption.

"Our stance, in terms of corruption, that we took is a stance we are going to maintain going forward," he said, adding law enforcement agencies must be supported.

"Those institutions must fight corruption because it is destroying our country. It is important that the resources we have taken to fight corruption is not a once-off, it must be sustained," said Mabuza.

He said land reform was important in the country and government must deliver on it.

Political Bureau