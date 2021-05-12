Mabuza warns of third wave as Covid-19 cases rise

Deputy President David Mabuza has warned of a third wave with the increase of new cases of Covid-19 across the country.

The Department of Health has said that over the past few weeks there has been an increase in new infections. In a question-and-answer session in the National Assembly, Mabuza said the third wave was on the way.

“We are mindful of the pandemic. We are aware of rising infections, which will require restrictions,” he said.

Mabuza also acknowledged that the vaccination programme had been slow. He said this was due to the delays in securing doses of vaccines in the past few months.

The AstraZeneca vaccine was halted in South Africa after it was found to be less effective against a variant. The government sold the does to the AU. South Africa had secured more than 1 million doses from AstraZeneca.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize told Parliament a few weeks ago that the Serum Institute of India had refunded the government.

Mabuza also said that they have secured more than 600 000 doses from Pfizer in the last two weeks. This was part of a package of vaccines that the country had secured from Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

Mabuza said they would begin Phase 2 of the vaccination programme on Monday.

POLITICAL BUREAU