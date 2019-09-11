Deputy President David Mabuza replying to oral questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Parliament, Cape Town on Wednesday. Photo: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS.

Parliament - Deputy President David Mabuza wants departments who owe municipalities billions of rands to start making payments immediately. Mabuza told the National Council of Provinces on Wednesday, during question time, that he will help President Cyril Ramaphosa to get defaulting departments to make urgent payments to the struggling municipalities.

Departments, households and businesses owe municipalities more than R165 billion.

But some of the departments owe municipalities more than R10.3 billion and households owe R118bn. The other billions were owed by businesses.

Mabuza said it was untenable that national departments would continue to default on their payments to municipalities.

He said he was going to write to ministers whose departments owe municipalities.

“I will assist the President that those who are owing must pay and if they don’t pay they must explain to the President why they are not paying,” said Mabuza.

He said some of the municipalities who are owed billions are struggling financially and need the money.

Political Bureau