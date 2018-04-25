Deputy president David Mabuza told MPs he does not owe the Guptas any favours after they gave him a "lift" to hospital aboard their jet. Picture: Cindy Waxa/ANA

Parliament - South African deputy president David Mabuza on Wednesday told MPs he does not owe the Gupta brothers or Duduzane Zuma any favours after they gave him a "lift" to hospital aboard their private jet.

During his monthly question-and-answer session in the National Assembly, Mabuza was taken to task by MPs over his trip aboard the private jet from Russia to Johannesburg after he fell ill in Moscow. One of the Gupta brothers, Ajay, is a fugitive from law after an arrest warrant was issued against him in connection with corruption.

"Rest assured, whether I've been given a lift to hospital...it does not mean the Guptas if they've done something wrong, they should not be brought to book...if they've done something wrong, they will," he responded.

"If you come across an accident and you find people trapped in a car and you are just passing, your duty as a citizen is to help those people, take them to hospital. These people don't owe you anything for taking them to hospital. They were just helping you as a citizen."

The Guptas, friends of former president Jacob Zuma and business associates of his son, Duduzane, are widely believed to be at the centre of state capture allegations, referring to the billions of rands in contracts they scored from the State and its entities due to their proximity to the former head of state.

