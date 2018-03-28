Deputy President David Mabuza has urged white people not to panic over the question of the expropriation of land without compensation. Picture: Dumisani Sibeko

Cape Town - Deputy President David Mabuza has urged white people not to panic over the question of the expropriation of land without compensation.

Mabuza told the National Council of Provinces on Wednesday they will engage with all the stakeholders in the matter before it is finalised.

Parliament adopted a resolution in February to expropriate land without compensation.

Mabuza said he was happy that business, the private sector and the farming community were willing to talk about the issue.

“Our white compatriots in this country must not get scared about this. The productivity of this country must come first. I am happy that the farming community, business and the private sector will engage. We are not going to be reckless about this. We can’t break down this nation that has struggled so long,” said Mabuza.

He said the reasons the land issue was moving slowly was because it was exorbitant for the State to pay for it.

He said land reform was needed in the country, and this will happen within the confines of the law.

Political Bureau