Mabuza’s Parliament Q and A postponed to August after falling sick this week

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Parliament has rescheduled the appearance of Deputy President David Mabuza to answer oral questions from MPs in the National Assembly to next month. This comes after Mabuza could not honour his scheduled appearance in the National Council of Provinces on Thursday due to ill health. His scheduled appearance in the National Assembly next Thursday has also been postponed. MPs in the programme committee heard that Mabuza will now appear in the National Assembly to answer questions on August 20.

But, IFP chief whip Narend Singh wanted to know if MPs would have to send new questions or whether he would just answer at his appearance questions that were supposed to answer next week.

DA MP Jacques Julius said since he would answer his questions this month, Mabuza still owed them one session despite coming back next month.

"Can we have him twice in the next term?" Julius asked.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said he understood that Mabuza would now respond to the July questions in August.

"I fully agree that we must schedule the Deputy President to come twice so that we don't have a backlog," Majodina said.

National Assembly Secretary Masixole Xaso said the questions posed to Mabuza for the now cancelled session will be moved over to August.

Xaso said there was an arrangement that parties could resubmit questions since some of the issues could be outdated when Mabuza finally responded.

"As we get to August, a party could resubmit questions," he said.

Political Bureau