Madame President! Angie Motshekga is acting president as Ramaphosa attends Lesotho Independence Day

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday undertake a Working Visit to the Kingdom of Lesotho at the invitation of King Letsie III, to attend the 58th Lesotho Independence Day and Bicentennial Celebration. The bicentennial celebration of the founding of the Basotho nation by Morena Moshoeshoe I and the Independence Day commemoration are being held on Friday at the Setsoto Stadium, in Maseru.

“President Ramaphosa will deliver remarks during the celebrations to commemorate Basotho nation's rich heritage, as well as extraordinary achievements of Morena Moshoeshoe I and the indelible impact he had on the people of the Kingdom of Lesotho,” said Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya. He added that South Africa and the neighbouring Kingdom of Lesotho enjoy strong and cordial bilateral relations and cooperation in a number of fields. Meanwhile, the Presidency has also announced that Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga is serving as the acting president of South Africa “during the duration of the president's travel today”.

Earlier this week, government announced that Deputy President Paul Mashatile had arrived in London, UK, for a Working Visit. The purpose of the visit is to improve trade and investment relations between South Africa and the United Kingdom. Deputy President Paul Mashatile. File Picture: Presidency/X Mashatile’s tour of the UK follows a successful working visit to Ireland, which was aimed at advancing cooperation between South Africa and Ireland with regard to improving trade and investment, and building on the significant progress made in the fields of science, innovation, as well as education and skills development.