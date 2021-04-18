Madikizela says his suspension over qualifications linked to mayoral contest

Cape Town - Embattled DA leader in the Western Cape Bonginkosi Madikizela has said suspension from the party and the provincial Cabinet, over misrepresentation of his qualifications, has “everything to do with the Cape Town mayorship contest”. Madikizela, who is also Transport and Public Works MEC, was suspended last week by Premier Alan Winde, pending an investigation into his qualifications. Madikizela took to social media to express his views on his political woes. “To err is human, and when you have made a mistake, you humble yourself before God and ask for forgiveness,” he said in a Facebook post on Saturday. Madikizela also thanked all the people who had sent him messages of support during this difficult week.

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart. It’s people like you who made me get up, stop feeling sorry for myself and face the world. These are blacks, whites, coloureds and Indians. They can see through the agenda of these evil individuals within my party.”

He, however, stated that his qualifications scandal has nothing to do with a noble act, but everything to do with the mayoral contest.

“The idea of having someone they can’t control, or look after their interests, terrified them. This is what I go through every time I contest for a position in the party or in government.”

Madikizela is vying for the mayoral position in the City of Cape Town, along with incumbent Dan Plato and MP Geordin Hill-Lewis.

He said he would humble himself, allow the process to unfold, and accept the punishment he hoped would fit the crime.

Madikizela also insisted that the qualifications were not a consideration for occupying a political position in government.

“As wrong as this was, I didn’t pretend to be a doctor and performed surgeries that put people’s lives in danger, or an engineer that built bridges that will collapse and kill people,” he said.

“A degree was never a requirement in all the positions I’ve occupied before and now, this never benefited me in any way.

“I also hope people will not apply double standards, what is done on the left must also be done on the right,” Madikizela said.

Political Bureau