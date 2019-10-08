Former public protector Thuli Madonsela. Picture: Henk Kruger/ANA/African News Agency

Johannesburg - Former public protector Thuli Madonsela on Tuesday accused former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane of lying and diversionary tactics at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry. This after Zuma junior on Monday claimed before the commission, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, that he was never given an opportunity to respond to allegations made against him by former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas included in Madonsela's State Capture report.

Madonsela, speaking to eNCA on Tuesday morning, refuted Zuma's claims, saying they were merely an attempt to divert attention and play "victimhood".

"He is telling an untruth and if we have to put it harshly, yes he is lying.

"I don't know why he's lying but I know what he has gained by lying. What he has gained by lying is diversions and victimhood. We know as lawyers... that a case is not won purely on facts. Public narrative is equally important."