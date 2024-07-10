Magasela Mzobe takes key role in MKP’s Presidency

Umkhonto weSIzwe party (MKP) leader Jacob Zuma has appointed former Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) AND former African National Congress Youth league (ANCYL) leader Magasela Mzobe as the party’s head of presidency. As per the statement release to the media, Mzobe was appointed as head of presidency on Wednesday, July 10.

MKP’s media and communications spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said Mzobe’s role will be critical in supporting Zuma in executing his duties and responsibilities. “This appointment” Ndhlela added, is also aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of the presidency and strengthening the organisation as a whole. Mzobe, a former ANC member joined the EFF in 2023. He decided to officially resign from the ANC, as he could no longer consciously associate with or defend its decisions and policy choices.

He joined the EFF because he felt the party better aligned with his vision of economic freedom at the time, he said. Moreover, Mzobe had once been a dedicated member of the ANC, serving as the secretary general of SASCO in 2008, just before his move to the Newcastle mayor’s office. He later moved to the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health. In addition to his political career, Mzobe also worked as the chairperson of the Umgeni Water Board, where he was appointed by then Minister of Water and Sanitation, Lindiwe Sisulu.