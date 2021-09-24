Magashule aligned Free State regions threaten ANC with lawsuit over disbanding

DURBAN – FOUR powerful ANC regions in the Free State province have asked Luthuli House to intervene and stop the Mxolisi Dukwana-led interim provincial committee (IPC) from unlawfully disbanding them or face legal action. In a letter written to acting ANC secretary-general, Jessie Duarte, dated September 20, the regions claimed that Dukwana – who is the convener – and his committee are defying a December NEC resolution that decreed all structures with expired terms of office to remain intact until further notice.

Despite that, the pro Ace Magashule regions that includes Fezile Dabi, claimed that the IPC has urgent intentions to disband them. This, even though Luthuli House has suspended all elective conferences to allow structures to focus on the upcoming local government elections. "The disbandment of the RECs (regional executive committees) is going to inevitably result in a vacuum in the political leadership of not only the regions but the province as a whole. This is at a time of the municipal elections when leadership is badly needed," said the letter to Duarte. The regions argued that the action of the IPC is contrary to the spirit of unity and renewal it claims it wants.

"On a substantive level the IPC has embraced renewal and unity of the organisation in the province and claimed to be ready for the local government election. It is our considered view that the disbandment is inimical to the renewal and unity of the organisation in the province," the letter said. Closing their letter, they said if the decision of the IPC is not reversed, they will be forced to go to court. "By way of finalising, we urge the NEC to take steps to reverse the decision of the IPC. We reserve our rights to impugn the said decision in a court of competent jurisdiction but felt that before we do so, we should supplicate for the highest structures of the ANC to intervene in the matter."