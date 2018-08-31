African National Congress secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: @ANCKZN/Twitter

Cape Town - The African National Congress (ANC) North West provincial executive committee has been disbanded, ruling party secretary-general Ace Magashule announced on Friday. Speaking in Cape Town following a meeting of the party's national executive committee (NEC), Magashule said ANC provincial chairman Supra Mahumapelo, who was removed from his post as premier but kept his party post, participated in the NEC.

"In the traditions of the ANC and as a disciplined movement, Supra Mahumapelo took part in the discussion and fully accepted the outcomes," said Magashule.

A provincial task team has been set up. Current provincial premier Job Mokgoro will act as convener.

"The NEC, having also received a report from the elections head, agreed maximum attention must now be placed on the election."

The entire North West province was placed under administration following protests on the state of service delivery.

African News Agency (ANA)