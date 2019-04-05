Former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana specking to the lawyer at the the commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture. Picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - The former MEC of economic development in the Free State Mxolisi Dukwana has told the Zondo commission how he was told by Tony "Rajesh" Gupta that ANC secretary general Ace Magashule and Duduzane Zuma were paid R1 million. Dukwana took the stand at the commission on Friday and shared details about his visit to Gupta compound in Saxonworld in 2012 where he was accompanied by Magashule, who was the premier of the Free State at the time.

Dukwana said he was invited by Magashule to visit Joburg for an ANC fundraising event, however, he later realised when they drove into the Gupta compound that they were actually going to the Gupta's residence.

He said when they arrived they were greeted by Tony Gupta who ushered him into a room and offered him a drink. Dukwana said he sat in the room alone while Magashule and Gupta were in another room in the house.

He said later Gupta and Magashule returned with other men who he recognised as Duduzane Zuma and Gupta-linked businessman Iqbal Sharma.

Dukwana said Gupta commented they would have a meeting and started talking. He said he tried to communicate with Magashule through eye contact but he would not look at him and kept on looking at the floor.

Gupta started speaking and handed Dukwana a letter which had the Free State department letterhead. Dukwana said he was shocked as the letter appeared to be an appointment letter of a Nulane Investments 204 company. Gupta told him he had to sign the letter as they would be involved in a business project with him, he said the project would not involve Magashule.

Dukwana said he refused to sign the letter, but Gupta did not relent and even proposed a "sweetener" as an attempt to persuade him. Gupta offered Dukwana R2 million if he signed the letter and he also assured him that he would receive R2 million a month when the project started.

"He was saying we will give you this amount of money, for this project. We will give you R2 million, and upon signing you will get R2 million immediately, and R2 million for the duration of the contract," said Dukwana.

"And that will be a monthly payment to me. And that will go to you, and because together with my brother Ace Magashule, we will then not involve him here...

"When he said that, he gave me the letter again to sign."

The letter Gupta wanted Magashule to sign was to appoint Nulane Investments 204 as a middleman in a city development project that the Free State Government was planning to build.

Dukwana said an Indian man entered the room with a bag carrying money which he was shown as the bag he would immediately receive if he agreed to sign the letter.

The former MEC said Gupta also remarked that both Zuma and Magahsule, who were in the same room, also received R1 million a month because of their partnership with him in a mining project.

Dukwana said Magashule and Zuma nodded in agreement to Gupta's statement and did not dispute it.

The former MEC also told the commission about his visit to Sahara Computers, a company owned by the Guptas.

This visited took place in 2008. Dukwana said he was asked by Magashule to accompany him to Midrand. Magashule was a MEC of sport in the Free State at the time.

Dukwana said when they arrived they were greeted by Tony Gupta who began narrating the Gupta family's story of how they started the family business with little money.

He said Gupta then proceeded to ask Magahsule for a document. Magashule then handed Gupta his ID document. Magahsule told Dukwana that he planned to enter into business with the Guptas.

The ANC secretary general also told Dukwana that he encouraged his son, Tshepiso, to get involved in business with the Guptas because he could not do so as he was a politician.

At the 2012 meeting at the Gupta compound, Dukwana said Gupta commented that he realised that what he wanted was not going to happen. Dukwana said he was then driven back to the airport.

The inquiry continues.