Magashule has until May 12 to apologise to Ramaphosa

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has until May 12 to apologise to his party for his “unlawful suspension” of the sitting president Cyril Ramaphosa.

ANC acting secretary-general Jessie Duarte said she hoped Magashule “will rise to the occasion” and duly apologise to ANC structures and community.

But political analyst Sandile Swana believes Magashule will “go for broke”.

Speaking to eNCA, Swana said: “I don’t think he is likely to offer any apology.”

Swana said that some of Magashule’s supporters are of the view his accusers are not holier either.

He was adamant Magashule will only be persuaded to apologise by his supporters if they believe the apology “will attract credible benefit” to them.

While it is not clear whether Magashule will comply, Duarte, who addressed the media at Luthuli House on Tuesday, reiterated her party would prefer disciplinary charges against him, if he fails to do so.

“We had other people calling from other countries wanting to verify the suspension. He had no legal basis to write such a suspension.

“We had requested the secretary-general to apologise within 48 hours. The national executive committee did not conclude on the time frame but that was announced by the president during his closing remarks yesterday,” Duarte said.

She further reiterated that “the NEC agreed that such conduct was completely unacceptable and a flagrant violation of the rules, norms and values of the ANC”.

Duarte maintained Magashule would be entitled to his monthly remuneration of R133 000, saying the same would be accorded to ANC staff members affected by the step aside rule.

During the press conference, Duarte, however, created an impression ANC MP and former State Security minister Bongani Bongo may keep his parliamentary seat but should recuse himself as the chairperson of the portfolio committee on Home Affairs.

Duarte was replying to a question on why taxpayers should be responsible for the remuneration of people who were asked to step aside by their parties.

She did not give a detailed response to the question, but said Parliament would be tasked to determine his remuneration after the step aside rule is implemented.

“Parliament will guide us on whether the pay grade of a member can be changed,” she said.

Duarte confirmed there was no provision for an appeal in the temporary suspension rule Magashule and others were subjected to: “It is purely a defensive suspension to defend the ANC’s image.”

While she confirmed the suspension the Magashule and Bongo – Duarte did not answer the question on whether former president Jacob Zuma, who is facing trial on May 17, was among those due to be served with suspension letters.

