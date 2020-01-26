Durban - In a second harsh rebuke seemingly aimed at Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, ANC secretary-general, Ace Magashule has reminded the minister that all party resolutions are binding.
Magashule said it was unheard of to have a member who goes out of his way to rubbish party resolutions outside party structures.
He was speaking in Port Shepstone, on the KZN south coast where the ANC in the province was hosting its 108 birthday rally.
This was the second time in weeks the ANC lashed out at Mboweni for taking to Twitter to say he was against the 2017 Nasrec resolution to nationalise the Reserve Bank saying it was a “wrong resolution”.
Magashule said no ANC leader should speak for himself on government matters that have already been settled at party meetings.