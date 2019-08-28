Mxolisi Dukwana at the commission of inquiry into state capture. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - Former Free State economic development MEC Mxolisi Dukwana has challenged ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule to act on his threats and take legal action against him for his testimony at the state capture inquiry. Dukwana returned to the commission on Tuesday to continue giving evidence in which he implicates Magashule, ANC national executive committee member and former Cabinet minister Mosebenzi Zwane, Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma and Mangaung mayor Olly Mlamleli.

In total, Dukwana is expected to reveal information concerning 30 individuals and entities in his testimony.

In April, Dukwana indicated that Magashule intended to take him to court over his testimony but said to date, his attorneys have not received correspondence from Magashule where he wants him (Dukwana) to retract any part of his evidence.

Before Dukwana resumed his testimony, there were lengthy delays after lawyer Mike Hellens objected to Dukwana identifying one of his clients in his testimony. Hellens has previously appeared for the controversial Gupta family at the commission.

Dukwana told the commission there was a reason Magashule was pursuing his defamation lawsuit against secretary-general of the messianic churches Buyisile Ngqulwana who claimed that the member of the ANC’s top six played a key role in the formation of the African Transformation Movement.

“He knows he will never lose a court case in Bloemfontein,” Dukwana claimed.

He alleged that the judiciary in the Free State was compromised.

He added some of the province’s judges were also compromised, with their spouses doing business with the provincial government.

A shocked Justice Zondo pleaded with all those with evidence to come forward to the commission and that people should feel confident to approach the judiciary.

“It would be a matter of grave concern even if that was a perception,” he said, adding that these concerns should be looked at.

Dukwana meanwhile said over the two decades in which Magashule led the ANC in the Free State and the nine years he was premier, he had developed something of a cult in the province.

He said his purpose was to reveal everything due to what he described as the failure by ANC members to deal with challenges faced in the province.

