Magashule says they cannot stop MK vets from marching to Union Building

Durban - ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, says while they have done all that they can to quell a brewing rebellion by disgruntled MK veterans from KwaZulu-Natal, they have no powers to stop them from marching to the Union Buildings. Magashule made these remarks on Wednesday after meeting with the PEC of the uMkhonto Wesizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA), which was led by provincial chairperson Themba Mavundla. The meeting was a follow up to a meeting Magashule, KZN ANC provincial secretary, Mdumiseni Ntuli and MKMVA president, Kebby Maphatsoe had with the disgruntled members on Tuesday. The angry group raised concerns that they have been neglected by both the provincial MKMVA leadership and the ANC in the province. To listen to both sides, on Wednesday Magashule called Mavundla and his PEC to listen to their side of the story.

After the meeting, Magashule was asked whether the threat by the disgruntled group to march to Ramaphosa’s office in Pretoria was off the table or not.

He said while they have discussed their plight, they cannot stop them from marching to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to force President Cyril Ramaphosa to act on their plight.

The date for the proposed march is yet to be announced.

“We have said to comrades before you do anything, comrades, there are internal processes. Let us discuss ANC matters internally.

“We can’t stop people from marching and doing whatever they want because that’s what we have fought for. But we want discipline,” he added.

Mavundla, whose structure is accused of neglecting the MK veterans, said despite the criticism they have received from the group, they were happy with the results of the meeting.

“The engagements were very fruitful, we managed to explain ourselves regarding the issues that have been raised. We have come to an agreement that is amicable,” Mavundla said.

Other than meeting with leaders of the MKMVA in KZN, Magashule who was accompanied by ANC NEC member, Tony Yengeni, held another separate meeting with disgruntled truck drivers who are alleging that foreign nationals are unfairly taking over the sector.

He also met with some provincial mayors, unemployed graduates and hawkers who are claiming that vending laws in many municipalities across the province were depriving them of their livelihood.

These groupings have since joined forces with the disgruntled MK veterans and have threatened violence if their demands are met.

Magashule said their issues would be addressed as soon as it was possible to do so.

Political Bureau