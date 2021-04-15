Magashule to visit Zuma in Nkandla today

JOBURG – As the pressure mounts on ANC secretary- general Ace Magashule and other ANC members charged with corruption and other serious crimes to step aside, Magashule is set to visit former President Jacob Zuma for further consultations on the matter, today. Following the sitting of its regular National Executive Committee (NEC) held between March 26 and March 29, the ANC NEC resolved to give all its senior and provincial leaders charged with corruption and other serious charges, 30 days to step aside or face suspension. Magashule faces more than 70 charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering alongside 15 other co-accused in relation to the R255 million asbestos removal tender from his time as premier of the Free State. Without the deadline set by the ANC NEC, Magashule and other leaders of the party affected by the step aside rule, now have 15 more days to give in to the order of the party highest decision making body or face suspension in terms of Rule 25.70 of the ANC constitution. Following the decision of the NEC, Magashule said that he would consult with senior former leaders of the ANC on the step aside resolution including former treasurer general and one time ANC presidential hopeful Mathews Phosa, former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma.

On Tuesday this week, Magashule posted a picture of himself and Phosa on his Twitter account, with the caption: “Today I met with TG Phosa as part of the consultations I had indicated I would embark upon with veterans. Next week Thursday I will meet President @PresJGZuma.”

Today I met with TG Phosa as part of the consultations I had indicated I would embark upon with veterans. Next week Thursday I will meet President @PresJGZuma pic.twitter.com/t8XmPsLk8A — Ace Magashule (OFFICIAL) (@Magashule_Ace) April 13, 2021

However, his meeting Zuma has now been scheduled for today with Magashule set to travel to Zuma’s Nkandla homestead, known as KwaDakwudunuse, to hold talks with the former head of the ANC and the state.

It is unclear whether Magashule has held consultations with Mbeki and Motlanthe or when the talks with those two former leaders of the ANC will be held with those affected by the step aside rule only left with two weeks to step aside or face suspension.

In a surprising move, outside of the resolution made by the ANC NEC on the step aside order, Magashule last week wrote to the party’s nine provincial secretaries requesting a list of names of all members charged with corruption or other serious crimes and those who are alleged, reported or implicated in corrupt practices by today.

Political Bureau