Johannesburg - ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has warned party members against attacking each other in public. This followed the attack on the decision of President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to his Cabinet following a report of the public protector. The ANC national executive committee is expected to discuss the issue of Gordhan.

But Magashule has also warned that the office of the public protector must be respected.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane had made a finding against Gordhan for granting early retirement to former senior Sars official, Ivan Pillay.

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina complained on social media that it was wrong to include Gordhan in the Cabinet after this finding. He was backed by other leaders of the ANC.

Magashule said they would discuss the matter in the ANC.

“Those are things we discuss as the organisation.

“We discuss internally, we don’t invite the media,” said Magashule.

The ANC was on Friday holding an NEC meeting to discuss the election results. It will then hold a lekgotla today.

Magashule said they needed to correct leaders when they go astray.

“We correct leaders. We remind leaders you are not an individual, you belong to an organisation,” he said.

He said people had raised views on the issue of the public protector’s report and those were not the views of the ANC.

