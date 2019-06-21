National Freedom Party leader Zanele Magwaza-Msibi. File Picture: Siyanda Mayeza/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - National Freedom Party leader Zanele Magwaza-Msibi is the latest politician to quit Parliament following a string of resignations from ANC members. However, Magwaza-Msibi became the first opposition politician to resign as an MP.

A number of former Cabinet Ministers including Bathabile Dlamini, Jeff Radebe, Siyabonga Cwele, NomaIndia Mfeketho, Tokozile Xasa, Susan Shabangu, Derek Hanekom and Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, to name a few - resigned in recent weeks after they failed to make it back to the national executive.

Magwaza-Msibi had served as Deputy Minister of Science and Technology from 2014 until this year’s elections. She was appointed to the position by former president Jacob Zuma.

However, in recent years Magwaza-Msibi had not been well after she suffered a stroke. Her party also struggled to retain the number of seats it got in 2014.

The NFP had received six seats in the 2014 elections, but this number was significantly reduced, as they only secured to two seats after the May 8 elections.

This followed a significant decline in support of the party over the last few years and some of its members have joined the DA and ANC.

The NFP said Mgwaza-Msibi would focus on rebuilding her party.

Political Bureau