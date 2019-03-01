Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo was among the ANC leaders drumming up support for the party manifesto rally in Rustenburg. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA)

Rustenburg - Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo on Friday, was among the African National Congress (ANC) leaders drumming up support for the party manifesto rally in Rustenburg. "We do expect all ANC leaders to be at the rally, we have been working together on the ground including comrade Supra, we all support the ANC," said provincial task team (PTT) coordinator Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane.

Mahumapelo courted controversy when he resigned from the provincial task team and took the ANC to court seeking the court to reinstate the disbanded provincial executive committee, which he chairs. The court ruled in his favour and he again went to court to force the ANC to implement the court order. He again won in court.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to address the North West provincial manifesto at the Rustenburg showground on Saturday.

Briefing reporters about the readiness, she said the provincial manifesto was a platform for residents of the province to interact with manifesto as it relates to their hopes and aspirations of a better life for all.

"We are confident that as we putting the final touches to the logistics of this rally, many volunteers and supporters are gearing themselves to listen to the president and take home message to our voters," she said.

African News Agency (ANA)