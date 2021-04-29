Mahumapelo, Lenkopane to challenge ANC suspension

ANC MP and former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo and ANC Women’s League provincial secretary Bitsa Lenkopane have both decided to appeal against their five-year suspension.

This comes after the North West disciplinary committee found the pair guilty of misconduct earlier this week.

Mahumapelo and Lenkopane were suspended two weeks ago amid claims that they held a parallel rally metres away from one held by the party’s interim leadership committee in Mareetsane six months ago.

Provincial disciplinary committee chairperson Wendy Matsemela said Mahumapelo and Lenkopane were both found guilty as charged.

Lenkopane confirmed on Thursday that they had both decided to appeal against the suspension. However, Mahumapelo could not be reached for comment at this stage.

According to Lenkopane, she was informed of her suspension through the media.

“There have been a lot of calls for clarity from comrades, media, organisations like church and NPOs where I play a role as a leader. Members of my community, family and my own children have also been calling for an explanation.

“I have been on record that this decision is more of intimidation and purging in attempts to prevent me from doing my work as a leader with the ANC and defend my rights as a member in good standing.

“I respect the ANC constitution and its policies, and have decided to appeal the matter to the higher structure, the ANC national disciplinary committee (NDC), and to allow all internal processes of the organisation to unfold as allocated in Rule 25.36.

“The NDC acknowledged receipt of my appeal. I have further written to the IEC, Speaker of the North West Legislature and secretary to note the developments. They were also informed of the appeal lodged and that the status quo remains,” said Lenkopane.

Political Bureau