Mahikeng - Allegations of corruption and maladministration are at the centre of calls for the removal of Supra Mahumapelo as North West premier.

Mahumapelo was appointed in 2014 and recently, pressure for his recall has been increasing with widespread protests in different parts of the North West, including Mahikeng and Klerksdorp.

The ANC has had to send in deployees to speak to various conflicted groups in an effort to calm the situation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa cut short his investor trip to London to deal with issues in the province. The party and its top officials have been at pains to explain that the interests of North West citizens are paramount and a solution will be found soon.

Key to the unrests in the province have been allegations of corruption against Mahumapelo and failure to ensure proper service delivery.

The ANC National Working Committee met on Wednesday and resolved that the party’s top officials should meet Mahumapelo to find a solution to the political unrest. It is unclear when the meeting will take place.

Some of the corruption allegations that Mahumapelo has been accused of include:

** The Hawks raided Mahumapelo's office in March and seized various documents linked to a multi-million-rand contract that was awarded to Nepo Data Dynamics. The Hawks' investigation is related to corruption and fraud allegations related to R160 million.

** Mahumapelo came under fire when it was revealed that a contract was awarded to a Gupta-linked company Mediosa to provide health care services in the province. North West HOD Dr Andrew Lekalakala was recently suspended over the contract in which R30 million was paid to Mediosa without proper processes.

** State arms manufacturer Denel was criticised by the Minister of State Owned Enterprises Pravin Gordhan for awarding Mahumapelo's son a R1 million bursary.

** The North West Department of Health and provincial treasury were placed under administration. Cabinet approved the decision invoking a section of the constitution. The public health in the province has been crippled in recent weeks partly because

of a strike by Nehawu members. Some provincial hospitals are being run by the SANDF due to the strike.

