Maile appoints top lawyer to probe Sedibeng District municipal manager’s alleged corruption

Pretoria - Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile has appointed advocate William Mokhari to probe allegations of corruption and financial mismanagement in the Sedibeng District Council. Mokhari SC will also probe serious allegations of maladministration and corruption against municipal manager Stanley Khanyile. Maile said Mokhari would investigate allegations that Khanyile bought a R5m house by forging his wife’s signature and also probe claims that he increased his salary without his authority. “(The allegations of) the employment of Ms Sindiswa Mpeta, a director in his office despite her previous record of dismissal for fraud and corruption by the Mnquma Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape; flouting supply chain management processes; irregular appointments of Ms Mpeta, Ms Nonhlanhla Baleni, Mr Jabu Nxumalo, Mr Kutoane, Ms Betty Petersen and licensing examiners,” Maile said. He also accused Khanyile of refusing to pay bursaries for municipal officials, but allegedly approved a bursary for Mpeta.

Khanyile is also accused of having appointed 10 other staff members in his office without any budget for the appointments.

He is also accused of having illegally appointed a legal firm to conduct legal work for the municipality, including the services of a security company allegedly without any authorisation.

“Should Adv Mokhari SC find that the allegations are indeed substantiated, he is empowered to make recommendations on the appropriate sanction, if any.

“Adv Mokhari SC is required to issue his findings and report to the MEC within 21 days from the date of his appointment,” Maile said.

He further said, “it is necessary for all parties involved to fully cooperate with the investigation.”

Political Bureau