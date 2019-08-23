Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements Lebogang Maile. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - ANC provincial executive member in Gauteng Lebogang Maile has thrown down the gauntlet to regional head Mzwandile Masina. This was after the Ekurhuleni mayor has taken a swipe at President Cyril Ramaphosa over policy issues.

Masina had slammed Ramaphosa and defended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on the East Rand this week saying she was under attack from everyone.

Maile told eNCA that the ANC PEC in Gauteng will meet this weekend to look at the situation in the country. He said Masina was part of the PEC.

“The PEC this weekend will be sitting for two days to look at the situation in the country and we will issue a statement through our spokesperson,” said Maile.

“I want to caution our comrades to desist from contradicting policy positions of the ANC speaking as free agents because we don’t have free agents in the ANC,” said Maile of Masina’s comments.

He said when Masina was speaking on the East Rand, where he was with the Public Protector on a roadshow, it was a government function. Ramaphosa is locked in a legal battle with Mkhwebane over millions of rands donated to the CR17 campaign for the position of the leadership in the ANC.

Ramaphosa has asked the High Court to seal records of the bank statements of people who donated to the campaign.

The matter is yet to be heard in the North Gauteng High Court.

Political Bureau