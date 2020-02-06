Johannesburg - Political analyst Professor Sipho Seepe has warned that former DA leader Mmusi Maimane and former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba could deal a heavy blow to their political prospects if they finally resolve not to work together.
Maimane and Mashaba resigned from the DA late last year and have accused the official opposition of no longer representing the future of South Africa as it rejected policies of redress.
While there had been speculation that the two would work together to establish a new political party, they have since announced the formation of two organisations; a movement that would mobilise South Africans across political and ideological persuasions to discuss and deal with the country’s pressing problems by Maimane and a political party which will be established in June by Mashaba to contest elections next year.