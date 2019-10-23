DA leader Mmusi Maimane. Maimane's Wednesday briefing, where he was expected to announce his resignation, has been delayed as the DA FedEx continues with discussions. File picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA).

Johannesburg - The DA federal executive meeting continued into the evening on Wednesday, amid rumours that party leader Mmusi Maimane was resigning. The party's FedEx had met to discuss the dramatic resignation of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba, who also dumped the DA over the return of newly elected federal council chairperson Helen Zille.

Mashaba's resignation was expected to widen the deepening rift within the official opposition as leaders fight over the direction of the party.

Maimane was scheduled to address the media at 1pm but the briefing was postponed to 3pm.

DA communications director Mabine Seabe said the briefing would now take place "when it takes place".