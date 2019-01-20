FORMER COO of Bosasa Angelo Agrizzi at the state capture commission of inquiry in Parktown, Gauteng. Following Agrizzi's explosive revelations at the inquiry, the DA called on President Ramaphosa to institute an independent audit on all ANC government contracts with Bosasa. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance on Sunday called on President Ramaphosa to institute an independent audit on all ANC government contracts with Bosasa. Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi’s testimony before the Zondo Commission into state capture "shattered the myth that corruption in the ANC was simply a feature of [former president] Jacob Zuma and the Gupta family", DA leader Mmusi Maimane said in a statement.

"A system of corruption that builds a wall between insiders and outsiders - the 'haves' and the 'have nots' - is in the very DNA of the ANC," he said.

It should come as no surprise that the awarding of ANC government contracts to Bosasa was tainted with allegations of bribery, corruption, and fraud. Many of these contracts remained active.

In this light, the DA’s legal team had written to Ramaphosa to "immediately call for an independent audit on Bosasa’s dealings and contracts held with government and state-owned enterprises (SoE) by instructing your cabinet to audit their individual departments"; instruct functionaries to investigate the contracts’ legitimacy and terminate the contracts and/or approach the court to set aside these agreements where necessary; direct the South African Police Service (SAPS)/Hawks to investigate the allegations with the requisite professionalism; and ensure that internal disciplinary action against all implicated ANC members were instituted with immediate effect.

"We have requested that the president respond with these undertakings by no later than 29 January 2019 as this matter is urgent. Criminal charges should be brought against [Bosasa] CEO Gavin Watson with haste," Maimane said.

The president could not continue to sit on his hands, being selective on investigating corruption. Swift action was required.

"If the president will not act, the electorate have the opportunity to punish the ANC government at the polls in the coming months," he said.

African News Agency (ANA)