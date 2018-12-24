Picture: Kim Ludbrook/EPA

Johannesburg - Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane said on Monday he wished all South Africans a time of peace and reflection during the festive season. "Christmas is a significant time of celebration in the Christian faith. It is a celebration of hope for a better world, and is a time of generosity, neighbourly love and family," Maimane said.

"May this holiday be an opportunity to rest and look to the new year for prosperity."

Maimane said people should come together to do good in their communities and let their thoughts be with those for whom Christmas may not be a time of celebration.

"Let us choose hope over fear as we continue to build one South Africa for all into the new year," he concluded.

African News Agency/ANA