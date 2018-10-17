The opposition party leader was reacting to news that President Cyril Ramaphosa's planned question and answer session in Parliament on Thursday had been cancelled. The president has been battling a chest infection and had also cancelled a trip to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) for a scheduled bi-national commission earlier this week.

Maimane said the president's role in the VBS scandal, and whether he was aware of the corruption and looting" needs to be considered by Parliament.







"The DA had planned on using the President’s oral question session in Parliament tomorrow in order to pose an urgent question to him about this issue. Now that the session has been postponed due to the President’s ill-health, it is crucial that Parliament exercises its mandate and allows an urgent debate on this," Maimane said.





More than R2 million was reportedly looted from the bank's coffers and the party says individuals implicated in Advocate Terry Motau’s report must face criminal prosecution.





