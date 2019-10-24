Johannesburg - Mmusi Maimane has officially resigned from the DA and as a member of Parliament.
Maimane announced his resignation from all party structures on Twitter. The news was confirmed by a senior member of the party.
This followed his decision to step down as leader of the DA on Wednesday. He had initially indicated he would stay on as DA leader in Parliament until the end of the year.
"I have worked tirelessly to build the project of One SA for All. It’s been my greatest honour to serve the people of SA and will continue to do so. I have today resigned from the DA and Parliament. Thank you to the people of this country for your faith in our nation. God bless SA," Maimane's tweet said.