Johannesburg - The leader of Movement for One South Africa, Mmusi Maimane has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa for failing to effectively use Thursday’s state of the nation address (SONA) to condemn the unruly behaviour that dominated the night.
Maimane was forced out of the Democratic Alliance (DA) in October last year allegedly because he was too critical of Ramaphosa whom some funders and influential constituency of the party viewed as one of their own. Maimane said Ramaphosa also failed to outline how he will take the country out of the economic quagmire it is in.
Speaking to Independent Media on Sunday, he said Ramaphosa should have deviated a bit from his prepared speech to condemn the behaviour of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) which delayed proceedings for over an hour.
The party wanted the house to eject the last apartheid president, FW De Klerk and also it wanted public enterprises minister, Pravin Gordhan out.
“I think it was amiss that the president didn’t make any comment about that (EFF’s disruption), it’s like it is normal, it’s not normal Parliament is a place that communicates values and those values must be translated to people,” he said in reference to EFF’s MP Vuyani Pambo who told Ramaphosa to sit down.