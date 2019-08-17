DA leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - DA leader Mmusi Maimane will take on President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday over the R500 000 Bosasa donation to his CR17 campaign that has threatened to derail his ambitious plans for the country. On Saturday, following the first meeting of the DA’s federal executive after the convening of Parliament, Maimane announced that he would engage Ramaphosa in the national legislature over the donation, which he referred to Public Protector Busi Mkhwebane for investigation last year, during Thursday’s scheduled oral question and answer session.

“Presidents and their families who abuse their power for personal benefit must be treated as equal before the law and held accountable for their actions. Ramaphosa is no exception,” he said.

Maimane had asked Ramaphosa about the R500 000 payment made to his son Andile Ramaphosa in the National Assembly and the president’s response was that he (Andile) had a contract with Bosasa, the controversial company now known as African Global Operations.

However, Ramaphosa later backtracked and said the R500 000 paid in October 2017 was for his successful ANC presidential campaign.

“Notwithstanding, it must be made absolutely clear that questions around Mkhwebane’s impartiality and ability have nothing to do with Ramaphosa’s wrongdoings as it pertains to Bosasa,” Maimane said.

He said Mkhwebane’s unfitness to hold office has no bearing on whether the relationship between Bosasa and Ramaphosa was corrupt, nor whether he misled Parliament.

The matter is now the subject of a North Gauteng High Court review after Ramaphosa successfully interdicted the implementation of Mkhwebane's recommendations and remedial action pending a review.

Mkhwebane found that Ramaphosa misled Parliament and also uncovered evidence of hundreds of millions of rands that were received by his campaign from several high profile wealthy individuals.

Maimane’s pronouncements follow the IFP’s decision to refer Mkhwebane to the Public Service Commission (PSC) because “it is clear that the team which she has selected to advise her have failed and therefore Parliament and the PSC must now investigate”.

The IFP wants the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development to look into Mkhwebane’s competency, experience and the appointments she has made since taking office in 2016.

Mkhwebane’s spokesperson Oupa Segalwe had not responded to Independent Media’s questions.

Political Bureau