DA leader Mmusi Maimane says the poor will suffer because of nine years of fiscal mismanagement. File picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency/ANA

Pretoria - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane is expected to lead a march in Pretoria to the National Treasury opposing the Value Added Tax (VAT) increase.

Former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba announced in his Budget speech that VAT will increase from 14% to 15%.

Maimane said the increase will have a negative impact on the poor and the unemployed.

Read: Cosatu threatens strike over VAT increase

Opposition parties cry foul over VAT increase

"The increase of VAT, along with a huge increase in fuel levies, will cause an increase in food and transport costs for all South Africans. The ANC cannot make the poor pay for their looting of public money, and we will fight this increase in VAT on behalf of the poor and the unemployed," Maimane said in a statement.

He will be joined at the march by DA Gauteng provincial leader, John Moodey, and Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga.

African News Agency/ANA