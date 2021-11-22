Major shake-up in City of Ekurhuleni as DA clinches Speaker position

The composition of the City of Ekurhuleni municipality has received a major shake-up as the DA ended the ANC's reign after one of its members was elected into a top post. DA councillor Raymond Dlamini was elected as speaker of council – ahead of the vote for the mayor.

The announcement was made by Ekurhuleni city manager Dr Imogen Matshazi. Of the 267 councillors present at the inaugural council meeting after the November 1 local government elections, 230 ballot papers were cast. According to Matshazi, eight were unused while none were cancelled and two were spoilt.

In Johannesburg, Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie expressed his happiness with the outcome of the negotiations. ”We are happy. Coloured people have a right and they are not going anywhere,” he said. Dlamini secured 116 votes to become speaker in Ekurhuleni.

The DA distanced itself from claims that it did not back a multi-party minority coalition in the country’s economic hub. ”This minority coalition in Johannesburg will not be able to govern without the support of the EFF, that will remain outside the coalition but dictate its actions on the threat of bringing it down. “The EFF will thus be able to direct the mayor’s actions on many issues, as the EFF did after 2016 when Herman Mashaba became the ’EFF’s mayor’. We do not intend to repeat that failed mission again,” the DA said.

According to the opposition party, even if the party supported the coalition to form a minority government under ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba in Johannesburg, it would still need the ANC or EFF to pass budgets and other critical mandatory council decisions. ”Throughout the election campaign, the DA has been steadfast in its position that we would rather be a strong opposition than being part of a shaky coalition that limps from meeting to meeting and depends on the support of the EFF,” the DA stated. The party was adamant that it was impossible for opposition parties to form a majority coalition in Johannesburg and effectively gave the balance of power to the EFF.