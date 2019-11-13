Durban - DA Gauteng MPL Makashule Gana said he is not pulling out of the race for the party's interim leader, which will be decided through a vote at the weekend.
The party’s federal council is expected to gather to vote on who between Gana and DA parliamentary leader and front-runner John Steenhuisen should be the party leader.
The party’s Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela announced his withdrawal this week, saying he wanted to focus on building the party in his province, but said he would be available to contest during next year’s congress which will elect a permanent leader.
The position was left vacant after the unceremonious resignation of Mmusi Maimane, who left the party altogether.
During an interview with SAfm's Stephen Grootes on Wednesday morning, Gana said with his years of experience in the party, he was the one qualified to drive racial redress within the party.