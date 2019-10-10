Dr Makhosi Khoza. File photo: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters.

In the wake of former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane’s testimony before the state capture commission this week, Dr. Makhosi Khoza has questioned claims by former finance deputy minister Mcebisi Jonas that he did not know that Zuma junior was taking him to the Guptas Saxonwold compound. Testifying before the Zondo commission earlier this week, Duduzane Zuma said that Jonas, who claimed that the Guptas had offered him R600 million if he accepted their offer to make him Finance Minister, knew that he was being taken to the Gupta compound and why.

He flatly denied Jonas’ version to the commission that when jumping into Zuma’s car he was never told that the meeting he was attending would be held at the Saxonwold compound owned by the controversial businessman family.

“So he just jumped in my car not knowing where he was going? He knew exactly where we were going and who we were going to meet and why,” said Zuma.

Jonas, in his own version to the commission, said that he met Zuma in October 2015 at the Rosebank Hyatt Hotel and was driven in his car to the Gupta’s home where he was offered the R600 million to become a Finance Minister who would favour their business interests.