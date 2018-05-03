Johannesburg - Former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza has been appointed by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) to head up its local government programme.

Khoza starts her new job as an executive on June 1.

Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage announced the appointment on Friday, and described Khoza as a champion that has stood up against corruption.

Khoza resigned as ANC MP last year following her unhappiness with the direction of the party and corruption that plagued its ranks.

She then went on to form a political party, the African Democratic Change. But last month she announced that she was leaving the party and retiring from politics.

Her departure was seen by some as a result of infighting within the new political party.

Duvenage said Khoza had become an icon for truth, justice and good governance.

"She is bold, courageous and comes with a history and experience that suits this role within Outa," he said.

Khoza said she was excited about the new role and tackling issues affecting citizens away from politics.

"It just makes more sense to make a difference in South Africa by empowering citizens on grassroots level and addressing maladministration and corruption in municipalities, free from politics. The intention here is to make a significant impact through civil society and not making noises in Parliament," she said.

