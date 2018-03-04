Johannesburg - Former MP Makhosi Khoza has denied reports that the party she formed after leaving the African National Congress (ANC) is marred by infighting and expulsions.

City Press newspaper reported over the weekend that African Democratic Change (ADeC) members accused Khoza of cosying up to the ANC after President Cyril Ramaphosa was elected to lead the party in December last year.

They further accused her of trying to collapse and disband ADeC ahead of 2019 general elections.

However, in a statement Khoza said: ''There is a rumour that ADeC is splitting. There is no split at ADeC ... we kicked out those who did not pass the high moral test of ADeC. They have been rejected as members because they are about positions and not people, they also displayed amoral and immoral tendencies,''

She said ADeC wanted a board of directors to ''reflect the true gender, age profile and non-racial character of our society'' and that the screening process was continuing.

Two members, Lufuno Gogoro and Mpho Ramakatsa along with former members of Black Land First and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) were expelled because they simply ''dismally failed the moral and ethical leadership test'', Khoza said.

''We are told Mpho and Lufuno have opened a bank account using ADeC name. We are warning members of the public to guard against political impostors. We call on them to desist completely from using ADeC name and logo.''

''Therefore, any call by PRM, former BLF and former EFF members for Makhosi Khoza resignation as leader of ADeC makes no sense. They have no jurisdiction on ADeC ... they are not members.''

Gogoro and Ramakatsa are former ANC members who later became prominent leaders at the EFF.

They were later expelled by the EFF for bringing the party into disrepute. Ramakatsa then went on to form the People's Revolutionary Movement (PLM) last year in his home province, the Free State.

Khoza formed ADeC after quitting the ANC last year, making it clear at the time that she would not join any of the opposition parties, but would focus on work in the civil society sector. She vowed she would never go back to the governing party.

The feisty former MP had been an outspoken critic of former president Jacob Zuma's government and his fitness to lead the ANC.

African News Agency/ANA