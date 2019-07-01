Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The DA in Gauteng has urged Premier David Makhura to improve access to quality healthcare and to attract investments in the economic hub of the country. DA Gauteng caucus leader Solly Msimanga made the call ahead of Makhura delivering his much-awaited State of the Province Address (SOPA) at the University of Johannesburg in Soweto on Monday.

Msimanga said SOPA takes place at a critical time as Gauteng is facing serious challenges of unemployment, lack of service delivery, as well as high levels of crime and corruption.

He also commented on Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu's 2017/18 municipal report which found that the DA-led Midvaal local municipality was the only municipality in the province that had obtained a clean audit outcome for five consecutive years.

“It is deeply concerning that some of our municipalities are failing to obtain clean audit outcomes due to the lack of financial accountability, maladministration and corruption.

“Premier Makhura has been elected for office for the second time and we hope that he has learnt from the previous term's mistakes and will work to make things better for the people of Gauteng,” Msimanga said.

He said as a leader of the opposition in the Gauteng provincial legislature his party would fully support Makhura if he acted in the best interests of the people by fighting corruption and speeding up service delivery.

Detailing his party's expectations, Msimanga said Makhura should prioritise speeding up service delivery, improve access to quality healthcare and reduce queues and waiting times at all provincial healthcare facilities and provincial institutions.

He should grow the Gauteng economy and attract more investment by revitalising and expanding industrial parks.

In addition the premier should create fair access to jobs and create employment opportunities through promoting skills for jobs and apprenticeships.

Political Bureau