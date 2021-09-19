Makhura joins Ramaphosa in paying tribute to Joburg mayor who died in horrific crash

Johannesburg – Tributes continue to pour in for the late City of Joburg mayor, Jolidee Matongo who died in a horrific accident on Saturday night. Gauteng Premier David Makhura and the ANC in Joburg joined President Cyril Ramaphosa in mourning Matongo.

IOL News visited the scene at Golden Highway, south of Joburg. The road is left with markings by the law enforcement agencies, car parts, oil and sand are visible, as locals continued crossing the dangerous road and going on with their lives. The ANC in Joburg this morning expressed shock and sadness at the death of Matongo. Matongo was on his way home from Soweto, where he spent the day campaigning for the ANC together with Ramaphosa, Makhura and other leaders, ahead of the local government elections.

The road is left with markings by the law enforcement agencies, car parts, oil and sand are visible, as locals continued crossing the dangerous road and going on with their lives. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso African News Agency (ANA) The road is left with markings by the law enforcement agencies, car parts, oil and sand are visible, as locals continued crossing the dangerous road and going on with their lives. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso African News Agency (ANA) Makhura said Matongo was a committed and selfless activist who dedicated his time to serving the people. He served as a councillor for many years before being elected as mayor. “I spent more time with the mayor in the past week starting on Thursday, as we joined the police on Operation O Kae Mola, We went to engage with communities in Soweto, emphasising the importance of vaccinating as we continue to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Makhura on his last moments with Matongo. He added that Matongo did his work diligently.

“Matongo executed his duties with a cool and calm demeanour and remained committed to selflessly serving the citizens of Johannesburg. “Matongo’s passing has left me shocked and shattered. I send my heartfelt condolences to Mrs Matongo and his children, extended family, friends and comrades,” added Makhura. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso African News Agency (ANA)

ANC Greater Joburg regional secretary, Dada Morero said Matongo played a key role in establishing the governance and systems in the city towards a financially sustainable city. Matongo a 46-year-old Soweto born former student activist. He started his activism at the age of 13 at Orlando West High School, where he joined the Soweto Students Congress and Congress of SA Students (Cosas).

He led both of the organisations at branch and zonal levels He was a youth activist and formed part of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) and participated in the Orlando West branch. He has also served as the ANCYL regional secretary and, in various capacities and was ultimately elected as the regional chairperson of the ANCYL in the Greater Joburg region. Matongo has since served in the ANC Joburg regional executive committee to date.