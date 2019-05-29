Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency/ANA

Johannesburg - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has wielded the axe on a number of MECs , but retained others and put them into key positions. Former Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has been moved to finance to succeed Barbara Creecy as MEC for Finance and e-Government.

ANC provincial treasurer Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has been appointed as the education MEC.

She is not new in the provincial executive as she previously served as MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development in 2009 for a brief period.

Jacob Mamabolo has been retained in the provincial executive and is MEC for public transport and road infrastructure.

Mamabolo takes over the transport portfolio from Ismail Vadi, who is not part of the new provincial executive.

Dr Bandile Masuku is the new MEC for Health and he succeeds Dr Gwen Ramokgopa.

Outspoken MEC Faith Mazibuko has been sent back to her previous job at community safety. Mazibuko takes over from Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane.

Former Tshwane mayor Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is the new MEC for economic development.

Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe is the MEC for Social Development. The portfolio was held by Nandi Mayathula-Khoza.

ANC provincial spokesperson Tasneem Motara is the new MEC for infrastructure development and property management.

Motara was an ANC MP in the National Council of Provinces before she joined the Gauteng legislature after the elections.

Mbali Hlophe will take over the sports portfolio, which was held by Mazibuko.

Lebogang Maile has been moved from agriculture to human settlements, urban planning and cooperative governance and traditional affairs.

Maile was also the ANC’s head of elections in Gauteng.

Makhura said the new MECs will be sworn-in on Thursday in Parktown, Joburg.

Politcal Bureau