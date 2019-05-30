Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Johannesburg - Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Thursday reminded newly-appointed Members of the Executive Council (MECs) that public office was about working hard and smart to meet the needs and expectations of the residents of the province.



“Let us remember that we are servants of the people, not the celebrities. We must carry ourselves with utmost humility and impeccable integrity at all times,” Makhura said during the swearing-in ceremony for new MECs in Parktown, Johannesburg. About 10 MECs were on Thursday sworn-in by Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo.

Makhura congratulated all the new MECs and told them their jobs would not be easy. He warned them there would be temptations and urged them to put Gauteng residents first.

“We are not in office for our families and friends. We shall not fail the people of Gauteng.

“The people of our province want a smart, ethical and efficient public administration that uses technology and modern management practices to ensure that citizens access government services with ease,” said Makhura.

The Premier said he trusted his team which he described as having youthful energy, activism, better education and fresh ideas to move the province forward.

"During the election campaign, we had intensive interactions with various sectors and many put forward what the views on what kind of Gauteng they want," said Makhura.

He said they will set specific targets to achieve specific goals in several priority areas over the next five year term of his administration.

Makhura said the newly-appointed MECs will put the interest of the people first and meet the highest ethical and service delivery standards.

"This is a team with diverse skills, talents and capabilities that go beyond the confines of specific government portfolios. I am very confident that we can use several of the team members in more than one portfolio and they will deliver great results," said Makhura

African News Agency/ANA