Johannesburg- Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the provincial administration would continue rejecting the e-tolls system despite calls by the national government for motorists to pay.
Makhura was speaking at the provincial legislature on Tuesday, during a question and answer session, which coincided with the tabling of the provincial mid-term budget.
In recent years, the ANC-led administration has been caught between a rock and a hard place, as the national government called on Gauteng motorists to foot the piling e-tolls bills while the alliance in the province joined residents and civil society organisations in rejecting the request.
Last year, the ANC in the province resolved that e-tolls be scrapped.
Makhura said while Finance Minister Tito Mboweni had reiterated that e-toll bills need to be paid while a solution is being explored, the provincial administration still rejected them.